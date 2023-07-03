Delhi Monsoon: 5 Simple Hacks To Safeguard Your Two-Wheeler

With the monsoon underway in full glory across the country, many motorcycle enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. For them, the rain brings an opportunity to go on long rides and biking tours. However, there are riders who find this season inconvenient, especially for their daily commute. Just like cars, bikes and scooters are also built using metal, plastic, and various other parts and require some extra effort to keep them safe during monsoon. Here, we will explore five few simple yet effective tips and tricks to protect your two-wheeler from the challenges posed by the rains.

1) Lubricating chains of the two-wheeler: During wet weather conditions, chains of the bike tend to lose their grease, which limits their performance. As a result, it becomes important to lubricate the chains during monsoon. Levers and hinges also need to be greased for better performance.

2) Getting Teflon coating: Even though most bikes are equipped with fibre protection to shield them from inclement weather conditions, there are still some motorcycles that are made with metal components. So, it becomes important to have a Teflon coating on them for better protection during the monsoon season.



3) Checking the brake system: The braking system is an integral aspect of any bike, and it becomes even more important during monsoon. It is crucial to inspect the braking system during monsoon, as its effectiveness may reduce in wet conditions. Ensuring the brakes are in optimal condition is essential. It's important to check whether they are in optimal condition and drum and disc brakes are operating smoothly.

4) Keeping the air filter clean: When it rains, the moisture in the air is also on the higher side, which results in clogging of the air filter. This, in turn, blocks the air from circulating effortlessly. So, it becomes essential to clean the air filter properly.

5) Parking the bike in a covered area: It is important to park the two-wheeler in a sheltered area, away from any exposure to rainwater. This will prevent the water from accumulating in various parts of the vehicle. Additionally, consider using waterproof covers to shield your vehicle from the impact of heavy rain.