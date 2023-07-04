Driving In Delhi’s Gridlock? These Tips May Help You Beat Traffic Congestion

With a number of people migrating to urban areas, the challenges faced by city dwellers, too, rise. Among the most pressing issues in big cities is the persistent problem of traffic congestion. Navigating through heavy traffic and jam-packed roads has become an integral part of urban life. Most traffic jams occur due to the poor infrastructure of Indian highways and bridges. Additionally, the rainy season exacerbates the situation as cracks and potholes on roads make it very difficult and risky to drive. So, the experience can become extremely exasperating for both drivers and passengers alike. To help you, here are a few tips to mitigate traffic congestion in big cities like Delhi.

Avoid going out during rush hours: Unless urgent, avoid going out during peak office hours as the roads are jam-packed at the time. It becomes important to manage the time by either delaying travel or going out earlier in order to avoid traffic jams.

Choosing alternative routes: Researching alternate routes before travelling gives you the option of choosing a route that has less traffic. This will not only save time for the driver but also keep the car away from roads with heavy traffic. Alternate routes may also have a lot of shortcuts.



Using apps to monitor the route: There are many traffic apps that help monitor real-time traffic on the road. Most of these apps have a real-time camera feed that helps in viewing traffic conditions. This will allow drivers and passengers to prepare for an alternate route or change the timing of their travel.

Checking traffic reports on news channels, Twitter: Before starting the journey, it becomes important to check routes on local news channels. People update about various traffic jams on Twitter as well. So, that can also be checked in order to avoid traffic jams.

Avoid using cars for short distances: Using cars for short or walkable distances should be avoided. People should try walking or using public transport so that they can avoid the hassles of parking and getting stuck in traffic jams.