हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
airports

Govt to build 220 airports by 2025, says Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

The government plans on building 33 new freight terminals, 15 new flight training schools and increasing opportunities for jobs as well as focusing on drones, according to Scindia.

Govt to build 220 airports by 2025, says Civil Aviation Minister Scindia
Image for representation

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, stated that the government has set a goal of developing 220 new airports by 2025. Domestic and international aviation travel in India improved during the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

According to Scindia, the pilot licence requirements will be simplified in the coming days thanks to modern technology. According to him, the government intends to construct 33 new freight terminals, 15 new flight training schools, increase job opportunities, and increase focus on drones. "With this, the Government has set a target of creating 220 new airports by 2025," he said.

In the last 7 days, 3.82 lakh passengers travelled by air each day, according to the minister. By 2023-24, he told the house, the Ministry plans to triple the number of passengers it handles from 34.5 crore in 2018-19. During the evacuation, 90 flights were sent to five countries to evacuate students from Ukraine. Scindia thanked the Indian Air Force which flew fourteen sorties and operated four C-17 Globemasters during the flight. According to the minister, 15% of the nation's pilots are women.

Read also: Dubai International airport to shut one runway for 45 days from May, know why

 Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, Scindia said, "In all other countries in the world, only 5 per cent of the pilots are female. In India, over 15 per cent of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been a lot of changes in the aviation industry in the last 20-25 years."

"Earlier only big cities had airports. Today that has changed completely. This is the reason why the Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India`s economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive," Union Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia said today.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
airportsDomestic flightsJyotiraditya ScindiaCivil Aviation Ministry
Next
Story

Dubai International airport to shut one runway for 45 days from May, know why

Must Watch

PT24M22S

Pushkar Dhami Oath Ceremony Live: Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath for the second time in a row