Govt to build 220 airports by 2025, says Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, stated that the government has set a goal of developing 220 new airports by 2025. Domestic and international aviation travel in India improved during the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

According to Scindia, the pilot licence requirements will be simplified in the coming days thanks to modern technology. According to him, the government intends to construct 33 new freight terminals, 15 new flight training schools, increase job opportunities, and increase focus on drones. "With this, the Government has set a target of creating 220 new airports by 2025," he said.

In the last 7 days, 3.82 lakh passengers travelled by air each day, according to the minister. By 2023-24, he told the house, the Ministry plans to triple the number of passengers it handles from 34.5 crore in 2018-19. During the evacuation, 90 flights were sent to five countries to evacuate students from Ukraine. Scindia thanked the Indian Air Force which flew fourteen sorties and operated four C-17 Globemasters during the flight. According to the minister, 15% of the nation's pilots are women.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, Scindia said, "In all other countries in the world, only 5 per cent of the pilots are female. In India, over 15 per cent of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been a lot of changes in the aviation industry in the last 20-25 years."

"Earlier only big cities had airports. Today that has changed completely. This is the reason why the Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India`s economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive," Union Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia said today.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

