Dubai International airport to shut one runway for 45 days from May, know why

World’s busiest airport, Dubai's international airport (DXB), will shut one of its two runways for 45 days in May as officials plan on upgrading the airfield. Officials on March 22 said it will affect the flight operations during the peak summer season.

“The shutdown of the northern runway as part of a project to upgrade the airfield to ensure safety and efficient operations, will begin on May 9 and last until June 22,” the airport said.

“To reduce delays and disruption, some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city's second airport.”

The operator said it alerted all airlines to plan for flight reductions and schedule planning accordingly.

This won’t be the first time the runway will undergo extensive repairs. The airport underwent such extensive repairs last in 2014, while the southern runway was similarly refurbished in 2019.

Dubai International Airport is home to Emirates, the region's largest carrier that has played a key role in positioning the emirate as a major global aviation hub. Since the commencement of the airport in 1960, the airport has grown tremendously with an annual average growth rate of 13 percent. The airport has world-class facilities which includes Concourse D, a state of art facility that serves all international airlines that operate into Terminal 1.

