Hero Karizma XMR Price To Increase To Rs 1.80 Lakh From October 1 - Details

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced the new price of the Karizma XMR. The new price will be Rs 1.80 lakh onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi) w.e.f. October 1st, 2023. Hero Karizma XMR will be available at current introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh, till Midnight, September 30th 2023. Customers can continue to book the motorcycle at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or online by visiting the website with a booking amount of Rs 3,000. The current booking window will close at Midnight on September 30th, and the date for the new booking window will be announced later, which will be with the revised price.

Also Read - Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycles In India: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 To Aprilia RS 457

Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp said, “The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season.”

The new Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque. The motorcycle is powered by 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, 6-speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel ABS.

Thanks to the enriched ergonomics, sporty agility, comfort and dynamic performance, the new Karizma XMR embodies a fresh new take in the 210cc category. It offers a versatile mix of sporty character and touring abilities, thus providing a unique riding experience.

With today’s customers looking for Advanced Technology, the new Karizma XMR is packed with the segment-first adjustable windshield, Intelligent Illumination Headlamp and Turn-By-Turn navigation guaranteeing an unparalleled motorcycling experience.