Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycles In India: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 To Aprilia RS 457

As the maiden MotoGP comes to an end, the motorcycle business in the Indian market is anticipated to see a rush. Further helping the buzz will be the forthcoming festive season. Seems like motorcycle manufacturers were also expecting the same, as we can see a host of new motorcycles heading our way in the next two months. The list includes a capable adventure tourer. Yes, we are talking about the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Alongside, the list comprises a street naked, and a couple of faired motorcycles. Therefore, we can tell you that if you are planning to get a set of two-wheeler homes, you better wait for a little while to see what fits your bill best or just scroll down to make a quick fix right away.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The launch of the Royal Himalayan 450 is right around the corner. The motorcycle is snapped sans camo, and the specs of the Himalayan 450 are also out. It will be powered by a 450cc single-cylinder engine that will be putting out a peak power output of 40 PS. The adventure touring motorcycle is styled as a typical dual-sport with long travel suspension, tall windscreen, minimalistic faring, and large spoke wheels with dual-sport tyres.

Yamaha YZF R3

Unveiled recently at the MotoGP Bharat, the faired motorcycle will be rivalling the KTM RC390 and the forthcoming Aprilia RS 457. It gets a 321cc twin-cylinder setup that will put out 40 horses and 29.4 Nm. The motorcycle gets its styling inspired by the flagship R1, and it will also come upside-down forks and a slipper clutch for better performance.

Yamaha MT-03

The KTM Duke 390 has just received a major update, and it has spruced up the segment, giving Yamaha a thought to explore it. Well, Yamaha has already showcased the MT-03 in India, and it gets similar mechanicals as the R3, but with different styling.

Aprilia RS 457

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has showcased its KTM RC390 rival - Aprilia RS 457. The motorcycle features bulky fairing, lending it immense road presence. It is powered by a twin-cylinder engine that develops a peak power output of 47 Bhp. The motorcycle is anticipated to launch in the Indian market by next month.

Triumph Scrambler 400X

Triumph has just launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market, and the motorcycle is received rather warmly by the audience. However, it will soon be joined by the Scrambler 400X. The dual-sport styling for the Scrambler differentiates it from the Speed 400.