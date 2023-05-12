Honda City Facelift, Amaze Get Up To Rs 17,000 Off This Month: Check Model-Wise Details

Honda City is a name that has been in the business for over 25 years now. It is a product that is celebrated in the Indian market. In fact, the strong traits of the City have helped the carmaker in surviving the tough Indian market, where not a lot of manufacturers could stand the ground. The company currently sells only three products in India - City, City e:HEV, and Amaze. It has recently discontinued a couple of models, namely Jazz and WR-V. Although the brand is preparing to launch a new SUV soon, it is offering discounts on the City and Amaze. So, read on to find out how much can be saved by buying one this month.

Honda City Discounts May 2023

As of now, Honda City is being offered from a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The brand is extending a discount of Rs 15,000 on the sedan, consisting of Rs 4,000 loyalty bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate bonus, and Rs 6,000 exchange bonus.

Honda Amaze Discounts May 2023

The Honda Amaze, on the other hand, has a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom. A total of Rs 17,000 can be saved on buying the Amaze this month. The deal includes a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000, and a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Honda Elevate

Honda’s answer to the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara and others is coming in the form of Elevate. Once launched, the Honda Elevate is expected to be a direct rival to the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder with its strong-hybrid powertrain. Also, it will come fitted with ADAS tech, as seen on the Honda City sedan. Engine options will be borrowed from the Honda City, which gets a 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid. The global unveiling of the new Honda Elevate will take place on June 6 in India, followed by its launch in our land first, then in international markets.