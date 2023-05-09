Top 5 SUVs To Launch In India This Year: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Hyundai Exter & More

In the recent past, sedans too have made a comeback. However, they are not able to catch the market share that SUVs hold in the current days. High ground clearance, rugged appeal, and increased practicality are in the body style’s favour. Hence, the demand for SUVs is too high. To cash upon this ever-increasing appetite, carmakers are ready to launch a host of new SUVs in India. Therefore, we have curated a list of the top 5 most-anticipated SUVs to launch in India this year. So, read on to find out which one fits your bill.

What Punch is to Tata and C3 is to Citroen, will be the Exter to Hyundai. The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV will go on sale in the Indian market by August this year. Bookings for it are already open, and the Exter will be retailed with the 1.2L NA petrol engine. Nevertheless, there will be the option of CNG variants as well.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Due for a launch this August, the Mercedes-Benz GLC is the brand’s best-selling model across the globe. In fact, the demand for it is very high in the Indian market too. The new GLC will come with a revised front fascia and rear profile. Also, it will sport larger 11.9-inch and 12.3-inch displays for the MBUX system.

Unveiled recently, the Citroen C3 Aircross will launch in India by the festive season this year. It is designed to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and of course, the Kia Carens. The mid-size SUV will source power from a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor, and it gets two seating layouts - 5-seater and 5+2 seater.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s launch is around the corner, and it could be announced anytime soon. Media drive invitations for the Jimny are already out. Bookings for the Jimny opened in January, and the off-roader will come with a 1.5L petrol motor. There will be two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Furthermore, there will be a low-range transfer case, along with brake-locking axles.

Honda’s answer to the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara and others is coming in the form of Elevate. Once launched, the Honda Elevate is expected to be a direct rival to the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder with its strong-hybrid powertrain. Also, it will come fitted with ADAS tech, as seen on the Honda City sedan. Engine options will be borrowed from the Honda City, which gets a 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid.