Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new Honda Dio Sports scooter in India priced at Rs 68,317 (ex-showroom). The scooter will be sold as a limited edition in the market available for consumers in two variants namely the Standard and the Deluxe variant. It is to be noted that the Standard variant has a price tag of Rs 68,317 (ex-showroom) while the Deluxe variant comes at Rs 73,317 (ex-showroom). The new Dio Sports gets multiple upgrades in its looks in the form of new camouflage graphics and two new colour schemes namely Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black under both Standard & Deluxe variants.

The new Honda Dio Sports Limited edition has been designed to appeal to the youth and hence features an aggressive design language. Apart from the new colours the scooter also gets a red rear cushion spring. In addition to these features in both standard & deluxe variants, the deluxe variant additionally offers sporty alloys. The Honda Dio Sports inherits features from its predecessors like a front pocket that provides a storage option for a hassle-free riding experience.

Honda Dio, which carries on the moto-scooter DNA, is equipped with a 110cc PGM-FI engine from Honda that is enhanced with smart power (eSP), as well as practical features like telescoping suspension, an integrated dual function switch, an external fuel lid, a passing switch, and a side stand indicator (with engine cut-off). Dio has a variety of features, including a 3-Step Eco Indicator for increased fuel efficiency and Honda's dependable Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalization and rear suspension that is adjustable in three steps.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ever since its introduction, the Dio family has continued to offer an exciting blend of charisma & youthfulness. The new Dio SPORTS is a perfect amalgamation of youth & style in refreshing color options. We are confident that this limited edition will further delight our customers with its sporty vibe & trendy looks, especially the younger generation.”