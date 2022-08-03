Tata Motors has extended the Tata Tiago lineup with the launch of the new XT variant. To be specific the new Tata Tiago NRG XT variant has been launched in the Indian market as part of the one-year anniversary celebration of the model in the country. The new NRG XT variant of the car has been priced at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with its perks in the form of cosmetic upgrades that surround the model along with a few other changes in the body. It is to be noted that the changes have been made to appeal to a younger audience for the company. With the addition of the newly launched variant, the Tiago NRG will now be available in two trims - the Tiago XT NRG and the Tiago XZ NRG.

Talking about the features, the new Tiago NRG XT variant maintains the NRG design cues like the High Ground Clearance of 181 mm, Rugged Claddings, Infinity Black Roof with Roof Rails & Charcoal Black Interiors in addition to offering new 14" Hyperstyle Wheels, 3.5" Infotainment System by HarmanTM, Steering Mounted Controls, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps and many other features.

Tata Motors also announced the upgrade of its current Tiago XT variant with the addition of new features to make it a more attractive proposition. These include the height-adjustable driver's seat, the rear parcel shelf, and the 14" Hyperstyle Wheels. These functions will be included on all XT models, including the Tiago XT, XTA, and XT iCNG. For the Tiago XT petrol variant, the business has also released the optional Rhythm pack, which comes with features like a 7" touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera, and 4 tweeters. In addition to the new XT trim, the Rhythm bundle will cost you INR 30,000 more. Furthermore, the new XT trim features get a new colour in the form of Midnight Plum color along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Flame Red colour options.

Also read: New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition introduced in Japan - Check here

Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge. Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature-rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead.