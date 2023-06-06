Honda Elevate SUV Makes Global Debut In India: Check Design, Features

Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled in India. The SUV comes as the Japanese automaker's first mid-size SUV to enter a pool of tough competition in the segment. At the time of its unveil, the company announced that the bookings for the SUV will commence in July, with the launch planned to be in the festive season. Along with the Elevate, the company plans on launching 4 more SUVs in the Indian market in the coming future. Adding to it, in the coming 3 years, the Elevate will get an electric version for the Indian market.

The new Honda Elevate comes with sharp aesthetics that carry forward the design language initially presented by the City. Furthermore, the presence of sleek LED headlamps, along with a bold grille, complements the flat-nose design of the SUV. To bring it all together, the car features a bold 'H' monogram on the center of the grille. Coming to the rear end, a similar design is carried forward to the rear end. The design of the tail lamp is brought together by the strip connecting the lights. On the scale, the SUV stands at 4.3 meters in length while offering a ground clearance of 220 mm.

Coming to the interiors, the Honda Elevate gets a rich feature list with things like a new infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless phone connectivity options, and more. For safety, it gets features like lane-keep assist, auto high beam, and adaptive cruise control, all combined to make Honda Sensing Tech ADAS. Furthermore, the list gets rear-parking assistance, Hill start assist, and more.

Under the hood, Honda Elevate will have a 1.5-litre DOHC IVTEC petrol engine producing 89 kW and 145 Nm of peak torque. These power sources work with a 6-speed manual gearbox and get the option of an advanced CVT gearbox.

In the Indian market, Honda Elevate has a long list of rivals in the form of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.