New Honda Elevate SUV Global Unveil Today LIVE Updates: Design, Price, Fuel-Efficiency, Features
New Honda Elevate SUV Global Unveil Today LIVE Updates: Honda Cars India, the Japanese auto giant will unveil its upcoming mid-size SUV -- the Honda Elevate -- in India today. The SUV will make its world premiere in the country today, on June 6, 2023, followed by the launch later this year and then launch in the international markets later on. The Honda Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the brand and will offer Honda's premiumness, combined with practicality offered by cars in this segment. Ahead of the global unveil of the SUV, the Japanese automaker has teased the vehicle, giving us a hint about a handful of details. You can read the minute-to-minute updates of the Honda Elevate global premiere in our live blog.
Honda Elevate: Price
The Honda Elevate is expected to be priced around Rs 10.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base version and can go upto Rs 20 lakh for the strong hybrid variants (if added to the lineup). This will keep the price competitive when compared to the rivals.
Honda Elevate: Live Launch
You can watch the live unveiling of the Honda Elevate mid-size SUV here:
The Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will make its global premiere in India today on June 6, 2023, followed by a launch later this year. The Honda Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the Japanese automaker and aims to take pie from the success of the mid-size SUV segment of India.