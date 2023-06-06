topStoriesenglish2618139
NewsAuto
HONDA ELEVATE

New Honda Elevate SUV Global Unveil Today LIVE Updates: Design, Price, Fuel-Efficiency, Features

New Honda Elevate SUV Global Unveil Today LIVE Updates: Check the Design, Price, Fuel-Efficiency, Features of the upcoming mid-size SUV here. 

Written By  Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:29 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

New Honda Elevate SUV Global Unveil Today LIVE Updates: Design, Price, Fuel-Efficiency, Features
LIVE Blog

New Honda Elevate SUV Global Unveil Today LIVE Updates: Honda Cars India, the Japanese auto giant will unveil its upcoming mid-size SUV -- the Honda Elevate -- in India today. The SUV will make its world premiere in the country today, on June 6, 2023, followed by the launch later this year and then launch in the international markets later on. The Honda Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the brand and will offer Honda's premiumness, combined with practicality offered by cars in this segment. Ahead of the global unveil of the SUV, the Japanese automaker has teased the vehicle, giving us a hint about a handful of details. You can read the minute-to-minute updates of the Honda Elevate global premiere in our live blog.

06 June 2023
08:55 AM

Honda Elevate: Price

The Honda Elevate is expected to be priced around Rs 10.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base version and can go upto Rs 20 lakh for the strong hybrid variants (if added to the lineup). This will keep the price competitive when compared to the rivals.

08:54 AM

Honda Elevate: Live Launch

You can watch the live unveiling of the Honda Elevate mid-size SUV here:

08:46 AM

The Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will make its global premiere in India today on June 6, 2023, followed by a launch later this year. The Honda Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the Japanese automaker and aims to take pie from the success of the mid-size SUV segment of India.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile