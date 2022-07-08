Hyundai Motors has introduced a new variant to the list of variants of the Alcazar in India. The new variant is named as Alcazar Prestige XE variant, which will be available at a price of Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant has joined the list a bit late, considering the car was launched back in June last year. In addition, the new variant has been priced to be comparatively more affordable than the previous entry-level variant of the Alcazar. It is to be noted that this new variant will be offered with a 2.0-liter engine working with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Currently, the Hyundai Alcazar is offered in three trims, namely, the Prestige, Platinum, and Signature variant. To be specific, the new Prestige XE variant has been placed right under the 7-seater petrol manual variant, which has a price tag of Rs 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the addition of this new variant, the entry-level variant was the Prestige 7-seater petrol manual variant which had a price tag of Rs 16.30 lakh and Rs 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and has now been discontinued.

The new Alcazar Prestige XE comes with slight changes in its design, like now it gets a smaller infotainment screen. The size of the screen has been reduced from 10.25 inches to 8 inches. In addition, the variant is devoid of features like auto-dimming OVRMs and burglar alarms.

For the Indian market, the Hyundai Alcazar gets two engine options in the form of a 2.0-liter NA petrol engine. and 1.5-liter diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 157 bhp of power and peak torque of 191 Nm whereas the diesel engine gives out 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of max torque. Both of the engines have the option of a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.