Comedian Kapil Sharma poses with Dodge Challenger muscle car, writes witty caption: Check here

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is in Canada, has shared a new picture posing with Dodge Challenger muscle car and jokes about going for a ‘walk’ in the car.
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma poses with Dodge Challenger muscle car, writes witty caption: Check here

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has shared a picture on his Instagram post, showing himself posing with a red-hot Dodge Challenger muscle car. Kapil Sharma, who is on a tour in the United States and Canada has shared the photograph from Canada with a witty caption saying that he is going for a 'walk' in the car. He captioned the picture, "Going for walk in a car," with a couple of emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The Dodge Challenger is a popular muscle car made by Dodge company, a part of FCA (Fiat Chrysler Alliance). The Dodge Challenger is available in multiple variants, however the one Kapil Sharma has clicked the picture seems like the standard model and not the SRT one, which is a more powerful version of the car.

The pricing of the Dodge Challenger starts at $37000 in Canada, and the car is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine with 303 hp output. There's also a more powerful V8 Hemi variant with 5.7-litre engine and 375 hp output.

The comedian couldn't perform in New York, as part of his upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live, and is visiting Canada for live shows.

