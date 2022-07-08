Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has shared a picture on his Instagram post, showing himself posing with a red-hot Dodge Challenger muscle car. Kapil Sharma, who is on a tour in the United States and Canada has shared the photograph from Canada with a witty caption saying that he is going for a 'walk' in the car. He captioned the picture, "Going for walk in a car," with a couple of emojis.

The Dodge Challenger is a popular muscle car made by Dodge company, a part of FCA (Fiat Chrysler Alliance). The Dodge Challenger is available in multiple variants, however the one Kapil Sharma has clicked the picture seems like the standard model and not the SRT one, which is a more powerful version of the car.

The pricing of the Dodge Challenger starts at $37000 in Canada, and the car is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine with 303 hp output. There's also a more powerful V8 Hemi variant with 5.7-litre engine and 375 hp output.

The comedian couldn't perform in New York, as part of his upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live, and is visiting Canada for live shows.

