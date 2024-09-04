Hyundai Aura Twin-Cylinder CNG Launched At Rs 7.48 Lakh - Check Features & More

Hyundai Aura Twin-Cylinder CNG: Hyundai has launched the twin-cylinder CNG variant of the Aura, starting at Rs 7,48,600 (ex-showroom). This makes it the third Hyundai model to feature twin-cylinder technology, following the Grand i10 Nios and Exter. The Aura CNG lineup is priced between Rs 7.48 lakh and Rs 9.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Officially named the Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG, this version of the subcompact sedan includes features like front power windows, driver seat height adjustment, adjustable rear seat headrests, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The sedan also boasts Z-shaped LED taillamps. For safety, it comes with 6 airbags, 3 points seat belts (all seats), seatbelt reminder (all seats), and a host of safety features ensuring peace of mind for both the driver and passengers.

The company-fitted CNG, offers leak-proof design, CNG switch, and convenient CNG refueling nozzle near petrol filling area.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “With over 200,000 units sold since launch, the Hyundai AURA is more than just a sedan; it is a statement of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for the modern, discerning consumer. We are confident that this new variant will further elevate the ownership experience for our customers and provide them with more options to make their choice as per their needs.”

Powering the Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim is a 1.2L Bi-Fuel naturally aspirated petrol mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. In this CNG guise, this powertrain returns an output of 67 bhp and 95.2 Nm of peak torque.