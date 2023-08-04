Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Editions Teased Ahead Of 2023 Launch

Hyundai India is planning on expanding its presence in the Indian market with the launch of the new edition of its bestselling car, Hyundai Creta. Along with it, the South Korean auto major has plans of launching a new edition of the Alcazar as well. Hinting towards the launch and the looks of the new SUVs, the manufacturer teased Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition. Before this, the auto major had launched the Knight Edition for the Creta. However, this will be the first time Alcazar will receive a special tradition.

Based on the images shared by Hyundai, the Adventure Edition Creta and Alcazar will be designed for going off-road as well. Furthermore, it will get the new Ranger Khaki paint scheme, which is currently available only with the Hyundai Exter. Along with the paint scheme, the model will have black alloy wheels paired with red brake calipers.

Like the Knight Edition, the car will have an Adventure Edition batch on the front fenders overlapping with the doors. This can be different from the Knight Edition as it had the badge on the tailgate of the SUV.

It is expected that the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition will have all-black interiors. Furthermore, chances are that the upholstery will have contrast stitching and badges on the seats as well as doors of the SUVs. Furthermore, different trim levels of the car might be available for the qualities of the Adventure Edition.

The Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions will feature the same powertrains as the standard models. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will remain in the Creta and Alcazar, coupled to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The Creta will be tuned to produce a 115hp and 144Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The Alcazar's 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will produce 160hp and 253Nm when paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.