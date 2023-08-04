Upcoming SUVs Launching In India In 2023: Honda Elevate To Citroen C3 Aircross- Check List

The Indian car market is set to welcome multiple new SUVs. These new SUVs have been designed to cater to the growing demand for such vehicles. Specifically, most of the SUV launches scheduled in September 2023 cater to consumers looking for a compact SUV. Furthermore, the upcoming models will raise the competition for the SUVs ruling the market like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others. Here we have compiled a list of upcoming SUVs launching in India in September 2023.

Honda Elevate

The Japanese automaker has already unveiled the Honda Elevate SUV for the Indian market. However, the prices of the new SUV will be announced this month. It is to be noted that the five-seater SUV will be launched in India with a 1.5-litre NA VTEC petrol engine working in combination with a six-speed MT and CVT gearbox. Furthermore, the company also has plans to launch the electric version of the SUV in the coming future along with a few other new electric models.



Citroen C3 Aircross

The new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV carries forward the C3 name in India with a 5,7-seater seating layout. As per the information available, the car will be launched in 10 colour schemes with pricing intended to increase the trouble for its competition in the Indian market. The new SUV will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol paired with a manual gearbox. It is to be noted that the French brand currently has Citroen C3, eC3, and C5 Aircross.

Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling SUVs from the Indian automaker. The SUV has been on the list of the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India consistently. However, it's been a while since the ongoing model received an update. Changing that, Tata Motors is planning on launching a facelift Tata Nexon with multiple updates. Chances are that the new SUV will be launched soon in the Indian market.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus carries the name that has gained the Indian automaker a lot of sales numbers. With this new rendition, the company aims to increase its market share. The SUV has been on the plans for quite a while and the price of the car is expected to be announced in September.

Toyota SUV

The Japanese automaker is expected to launch the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India. It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki has been working in partnership with Toyota and have developed multiple models under the partnership. Increasing the list, Toyota is expected to launch a rebadged version of the Frox with minor changes in its appearance and features.