Hyundai Opens Bookings For New Creta N Line Ahead Of Launch On March 11

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially opened bookings for its highly anticipated Hyundai Creta N Line SUV. Interested customers can secure their booking by visiting a Hyundai dealership or through the official website, with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The vehicle is scheduled to be launched on March 11, stirring anticipation among enthusiasts and industry observers alike.

Hyundai Creta N Line Booking Details and Pricing

Prospective buyers eager to get their hands on the Hyundai Creta N Line can now reserve their spot in the queue. With bookings now open, customers can initiate the process by making a payment of Rs 25,000, either through Hyundai dealerships or via the brand's official online platform. While the pricing details remain undisclosed at this stage, the buzz surrounding the impending launch continues to build excitement.



Hyundai Creta N Line Performance

The Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a robust 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering an exhilarating performance. Boasting a maximum power output of 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 253 Nm at 1,500 – 3,500 rpm, this powertrain ensures a thrilling driving experience. Paired with a choice of transmission options, including a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, the Creta N Line promises both efficiency and dynamic driving capabilities.

Enhanced Mechanical Features

The Hyundai Creta N Line undergoes mechanical enhancements aimed at elevating its driving dynamics and handling. Additionally, a dedicated exhaust system is integrated to optimize performance. Strengthened suspension components promise improved stability and control, ensuring a more engaging driving experience for enthusiasts.

Interior Refinements

The interior of the Hyundai Creta N Line exudes a sporty ambiance, accentuated by a new N Line steering wheel adorned with premium leather and red stitching. Red inserts are strategically placed on the dashboard and around the infotainment system. a redesigned gear lever exclusive to the N Line variant further enhances the overall driving experience.