Royal Enfields are quite popular bikes in India, adding to the popularity recently, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has bought a new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 worth Rs 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian pacer has purchased the top variant of the bike. Taking a closer, he has opted for the version of the bike with chrome finished fuel tank. It is to be noted that the cafe racer was launched in India in 2018 and has remained a popular choice for bike enthusiasts.

The news was shared through Mohammad Shami's Instagram handle. Royal Enfield's flagship model is currently the GT 650. The GT 535 was Royal Enfield's flagship motorcycle prior to the GT 650. GT 535 is no longer available. Royal Enfield is developing new motorcycles that could become the company's new flagship.

Talking about the looks of Mohammad Shami's bike, it strongly portrays its cafe racer persona mixed with a classic look. The bike gets circular halogen headlamps, clip-on handlebars, a single-seat racing cowl going up to the 12.5-litre fuel tank and black alloy wheels to contrast the shining chrome body of the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield offers a variety of Continental GT 650 accessories. Touring seats, racing single-seat cowls, fly screens, oil filter caps, bar-end finishers, heel guards, swingarm bobbins, intake covers, bar-end mirrors, and touring mirrors are available. Mohammad Shami's Continental GT 650 also gets Soft pannier rails, water-resistant covers, and soft black panniers.

Mohammad Shami's Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648 cc, parallel-twin air-cooled engine. The engine ticks to give out 47 hp of max power and a peak torque of 52 Nm. The power is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch.

Other than Mohammad Shami's chrome-finished options, the Continental GT 650 is also available in other colour options like British Racing Green, DUX Deluxe and Ventura Strom and Rocker Red

