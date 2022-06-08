हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Auto

The Great Khali riding Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycle: Watch Video

Before this, the Great Khali has been spotted driving many other vehicles, including bikes like Royal Enfield Bullet and Bajaj Pulsar and cars like Toyota Glanza and Ford Endeavour.

The Great Khali riding Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycle: Watch Video
Image for representation

Royal Enfield motorcycles are some of the most famous bikes in India. When a regular Indian buys the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, or a Royal Enfield Bullet, the bikes are enough to accommodate them easily. However, when it comes to WWE superstar and actor the Great Khali, the bikes start looking more like a moped. We have seen the former wrestler many times with Bullet, but this time, he has uploaded a video with the Interceptor 650. To no one's surprise, the bike looks like a dwarf with the 7 feet tall man sitting on it.

The video shows the actor riding a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on the roads of Punjab. The 650 cc bike in the video is hardly visible with the Khali sitting on it. However, it is worth mentioning that the former wrestler looks happy taking the ride. Moreover, the video has received more than 95k likes, along with the fans' appreciation.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine. It has a maximum output of 47.65 PS and a peak torque of 52 Nm at 7150 rpm. This is not the only bike the Great Khali has been seen riding. Earlier, he has been spotted on a Royal Enfield Bullet and a Bajaj Pulsar, both of which were highly outmatched by the size of the Great Khali.

Also read: Ramayan's 'Shri Ram' Arun Govil buys Mercedes-Benz C-Class worth Rs 55 lakh

The Great Khali's interest in automotive is not limited to motorcycles. He is also quite interested in driving cars. The ex-wrestler owns cars like Toyota Glanza and Ford Endeavour. There are multiple videos showing the actor driving around in his Glanza to his shooting locations and, at times, for other purposes.

Like any other vehicle, Toyota Glanza seems a bit small when the Great Khali is in the driving seat. Moreover, as per the videos of him driving the hatchback, there is barely any room headroom when he's in the car.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AutoGreat KhaliRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield Interceptor 650
Next
Story

Ramayan's 'Shri Ram' Arun Govil buys Mercedes-Benz C-Class worth Rs 55 lakh

Must Watch

PT5M55S

Badhir News: 3 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir