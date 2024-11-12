Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2819198https://zeenews.india.com/auto/japan-to-push-for-biofuel-compatible-new-cars-by-2030s-2819198.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Japan To Push For Biofuel-Compatible New Cars By 2030s

Biofuel-Compatible Cars: Japan plans to encourage automakers to make all new passenger cars biofuel-compatible by the early 2030s.

|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Japan To Push For Biofuel-Compatible New Cars By 2030s

Japan Plans To Encourage Biofuel-Compatible Cars: Japan plans to encourage automakers to make all new passenger cars biofuel-compatible by the early 2030s in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from gasoline vehicles, local media reported. 

The new goal, unveiled by the industry ministry at a subcommittee meeting, aims to urge oil wholesalers to begin supplying gasoline blended with up to 10 per cent bioethanol by fiscal 2030, with plans to increase the share to 20 per cent by fiscal 2040, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Jiji Press.

The ministry is also considering making this change mandatory through legislation. In addition, the ministry is preparing an action plan, which is expected to be finalised by next summer and will support the necessary upgrades to gas stations to accommodate bioethanol-blended fuels, according to the report.

Bioethanol, made from corn and sugar cane, absorbs CO2 during photosynthesis. This natural process is believed to help offset the CO2 emissions generated when bioethanol-blended fuels are burned.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK