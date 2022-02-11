Kids fulfil 83-year-old father's dream, gifts him brand new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Buying a new car is a dream for most people. Many start working towards the dream in the early phase of their life. However, it might take a lifetime to fulfil that dream in some cases. In a similar event, a man from Mumbai turned his dream of owning a car into reality at 83 years of age.

The 83-year-old man can be seen talking about his new car in a viral video. The man claims that, despite his enthusiasm for automobiles, he only bought used cars to save money in order to ensure that his children have the greatest education possible and to support his family.

This pattern changed six months ago when he thought of buying a used car again, but this time, encouraged by his children, he decided on buying a new car. The suggestion of buying a new car was changed to a surprise by his children when they bought him a brand new Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

In the video expressing his joy, he stated, "We cut a cake and then…I took everyone for a drive! The feeling of owning my own new car at 83 was indescribable; it was one of the most memorable days of my life!"

Also read: Ratan Tata drives modified Nano EV, shares his insights on electric vehicles

Expressing his overwhelming joy, he further said, "And now, I behave like a child with a new toy; I drive my car everywhere! Every week, I drive to visit my daughter, and next month, I'm planning on driving to Lonavala to spend time with my friends!"

Live TV

#mute