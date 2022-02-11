Ratan Tata drives modified Nano EV, shares his insights on electric vehicles - In Pics

Tata Motors is one of the leading producers in the electric vehicle segment in India. Their cars Nexon EV and Tigor EV have built the company's reputation as EV producers. Recently another Tata-owned electric vehicle powertrain solution firm Electra EV is now producing electric-powered Tata Nano. Interestingly, they have gifted one Nano EV to Ratan Tata.

The company shared a photo of Ratan Tata with his Nano EV on social media platforms. The social media post said, “It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV’s powertrain! We are super proud to deliver Mr Tata’s Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback.”

For the custom-built Nano EV, Electra EV uses a 72V design. This same design enabled Electra EV to enhance the driving range of the Tigor EV (taxi variant) to 140 kilometres by modifying the design. The range of the Tigor Xpress T EV has been enhanced to 213 kilometres without any changes to the powertrain.

The Tata Nano EV, as seen in these photos, looks identical to a petrol-powered Nano. It's still a compact hatchback with four doors and four seats. Super polymer lithium-ion batteries now power the vehicle. The Tata Nano EV is predicted to have a range of 160 kilometres and a 0-60 kmph time of less than 10 seconds.

Tata isn't the first company to turn a Nano into an electric vehicle. Ola, which recently debuted an electric scooter, produced a battery-powered version of the Tata Nano a few years back. Jayem Automotives, based in Coimbatore, produced a limited quantity of electric Nanos.