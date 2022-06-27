Lyricist Manoj Muntashir buys Audi Q7 luxury SUV worth more than Rs 79.99 lakh

Indian lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir has recently bought himself an Audi Q7. This new addition to his garage has also added him to the long list of celebrities that have been recently bending more towards luxury SUVs than other car segments. In addition, now he also shares the same space with Bollywood celebrities who are owners of the Audi Q7 like Tesjasswi Prakash, Athiya Shetty, and others. This new SUV was launched in two variants namely the Premium Plus at Rs 79,99,000 (ex-showroom) and Technology at Rs 88,33,000 (ex-showroom) has been recently getting lots of love from celebrities.



Not just the new Audi Q7, but the SUV in general, has long been a favorite of female celebs. The previous generation of the Audi Q7 is also owned by well-known Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

The Audi Q7 is available with multiple color schemes for the consumers like Mythos Black, Carrara White, Samurai Grey, Navarra Blue, and Floret Silver. With two interior color options are Okapi Brown and Saiga Beige. Based on the pictures it seems like Manoj Muntashir's Audi Q7 has the Samurai Grey colour.

Also read: Athiya Shetty to Tejasswi Prakash, curious case of celebrities buying new Audi Q7

Manoj Muntashir's Audi Q7 offers loads of features like an electric boot lid with the gesture-based operation and a comfort key for keyless access. With eight airbags for maximum protection, safety features including cruise control with a speed limiter, park assist plus with a 360-degree camera, and lane departure warning with steering assistance provide the driver support and convenience.

The new Audi Q7 draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. Even with the big and bulky size of the SUV, the engine makes it frugal and is capable of accelerating the SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. Moreover, the SUV has a top speed of 250 kmph.