Tejasswi Prakash to Athiya Shetty, growing love of celebrities for new Audi Q7

Tesjasswi Prakash, popular TV actress and Big Boss winner recently bought a new Audi Q7 SUV for herself. Just last month, Actor-Influencer Shanaya Kapoor bought herself the same SUV and back in February, Sunil Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty also bough the Audi Q7. Interestingly, priced at Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Audi Q7 was launched in early February after a two-year hiatus.

Soon after the launch, the new Audi Q7 has become a hot vehicle among many Bollywood and TV celebrities. The new Q7 was launched in two variants - Premium Plus at Rs 79,99,000 (ex-showroom) and Technology at Rs 88,33,000 (ex-showroom). First introduced in 2005, the Audi Q7 is the German brand’s flagship SUV.

Not just the new Audi Q7, but the SUV has been a favourite among female celebrities for some time now. Popular Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone also owns the previous model of the Audi Q7.

The new luxury SUV comes with added features and a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine and it also features a new Q design on its badge. The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 340 hp and 500 Nm torque.

Also read: Actor-Influencer Shanaya Kapoor buys Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh

The Audi Q7 gets various colour options like Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver. With the option of two interior colours, Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown.

It offers a comfort key for keyless entry and an electric boot lid with a gesture-based operation. Safety features like Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera, and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist offers driver assistance and convenience, equipped with 8 Airbags for utmost safety.

Live TV

#mute