Made-in-India Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched, prices start at Rs 2.50 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new ‘Made in India’ Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the country, making it the most technologically advanced vehicle to roll-out of Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility in Pune. Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is launched in the V12 powered S680 4MATIC (CBU) and the V8 powered S580 4MATIC Made in India variants. The price for Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 680 4MATIC starts from Rs 3.20 crores and the ‘Made in India’ Maybach S-Class 580 4MATIC is priced at Rs 2.50 crores (all India ex-showroom prices).

Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille. This is recognisable by its vertical, three-dimensional trim strips. The word mark MAYBACH is integrated into the chrome surround of the grille. The side view is characterised by flush-fitted door handles and 19-inch wheels specially designed for this model.

On request, the Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC can be enhanced by a two-tone paint finish with dividing line. This is applied by hand and features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with fine & vertical chrome pinstripes. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class also differs from its sister models when viewed from the side as it features a fixed quarterlight in the C-pillar.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has a wheelbase that is 18 cm longer than that of the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. New comfort features include the massage function of the calf-rests on the Executive seats and neck/shoulder heating in the rear. Additionally, the globally celebrated Adaptive Rear Lighting (interior lights) is making its India premiere, with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The new gen NTG7 MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) provides displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, making it easier to control vehicle and comfort functions. The visual highlight in the interior is the large central display in portrait format. Additionally, the MBUX Interior voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” can be controlled from the rear seats. Elegant elements such as rose gold dials in the instrument cluster accentuate the premier appeal.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets autonomous Level 2 driving with Evasive Steering Assist and Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic function. Evasive Steering Assist can assist the driver when seeking to avoid another road user detected by the system in a critical situation. The speed range has been increased to 108 km/h (instead of 72 km/h). Active Brake Assist uses the onboard sensors to register whether there is a risk of collision with vehicles travelling ahead, crossing or oncoming.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets 13 airbags, including, PRE-SAFE, beltbags, rear airbags, seat cushion airbags, highest for any car in India. With the rear-axle steering (optional equipment), the Mercedes-Maybach S680 4M is easy to manoeuvre and it reduces the turning circle of the S-Class by up to two metres.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available with a choice of two engine variants: the S 580 4MATIC is powered by an eight-cylinder petrol engine with an integrated second-generation starter-alternator (ISG) and 48-volt onboard electrical system. The S580 4MATIC engine generates an output of 370Kw (503 hp), with a displacement of 3982 cc and maximum torque of 700 Nm. It completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is 250 km/h (electronically limited).

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC features the familiar V12, for the first time combined with 4MATIC all-wheel drive. It generates an output of 370 Kw (503 hp), with a displacement of 5980 cc and maximum torque of 900 Nm. It completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is 250 km/h (electronically limited). Both the engines are equipped with GPF (Gasoline Particulate Filter) and are future-ready to comply with the stringent emission norms.

Martin Schwenk commented, “The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the most advanced and exquisite product we have made in India till date, and it underlines our focus on the growing demand for high-end segment in our portfolio. This limousine demands the ultimate perfection in automotive workmanship along with the most technologically advanced integration introduced with the new S-Class."

