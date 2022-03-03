Audi announces price hike across model range from April 2022

German luxury carmaker has announced that it is planning on increasing the prices of its vehicles in India. From April 1, the automaker said it will raise prices across its whole product line in India by up to 3%.

"The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 1, 2022", the automaker said in a statement.

"At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India's current line-up includes the petrol-powered A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, the recently launched Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7 Sportback the RS Q8.

The company's electric vehicle portfolio under the thee-Tron brand includes e-Tron 50, e-Tron 55, e-Tron Sportback 55 and the e-Tron GT and RS e-Tron GT.

With inputs from PTI

