Mahindra salesman insults farmer, he raises Rs 10 lakh in 1 hour to buy Bolero

In Karnataka's Tumkur, a video showing a Mahindra salesperson insulting a farmer went viral. Upon entering the Mahindra showroom, the farmer attempted to inquire about the Mahindra Bolero pickup truck, but was insulted by the salesman. In response, the farmer challenged the salesperson, saying that if he gets Rs 10 lakh immediately, then the car should be his right away.

According to the farmer, the salesman was rude to him when he asked about buying a Mahindra Bolero pickup. The salesman probably made some assumptions about the farmer based on his appearance and clothes.

He made fun of the farmer by telling him there are no vehicles for Rs 10 lakh on the lot and the salesman also added that he had never seen anyone like him before in the showroom. The farmer's messy appearance was likely what he meant. This clearly indicates that the salesperson was judging the farmer on the basis of his looks.

In response to the salesman, the farmer asked how long it would take them to receive the product if they received Rs 10 lakh. The salesman told the farmer that the car would be delivered in less than half an hour if he could not produce Rs 10 lakh. An amount of Rs 10 lakh could be arranged in a short period of time by the farmer was unthinkable to the salesman.

After collecting Rs 10 lakh, the farmer returned to the showroom about 30 minutes to an hour later. Once the money was collected, the farmer demanded the pick-up be delivered immediately. The salesman in shock, however, explained that the delivery could not be made immediately since the process takes four days.

A police report was later filed by the farmer for rude behaviour and misbehaviour. After the police intervened, the matter was settled amicably before it escalated further. An apology was provided by the salesman and the other staff members of the dealership.

A lot of negative comments about the salesman appeared on social media. There has been no official response from Mahindra yet.

