Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki India has finally made official announcements on the New Baleno before its launch tomorrow. As revealed by the teasers, the new Baleno is receiving multiple new updates, along with some first in the segment features.

It is a model that competes in the hatchback segment against others like Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20. From the looks of it, the new Baleno is getting multiple exterior updates as well. However, the details of the exterior have not been officially announced yet.

Design

Looking at the leaked pictures of the car, we can say that it is supposed to get a new set of headlights with DRLs and wider grille upfront. The rear end gets new taillight design LEDs with a few changes in the bumper design as well. It also has got a new set of 10-spoke alloy wheels now.

Features

Coming to the feature upgrades, it gets, Head-Up Display. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without taking their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from the speedometer, climate control etc.

It also gets a new infotainment system that will come with a 22.86 cm (9-inch) High-Definition display, intuitive user interface with Advanced Voice Assist to offer customers a connected driving experience. It will provide a better acoustic experience with “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

All of these interior features will be complemented by fresh interior designs. The new designs are expected to include dual-tone dashboards with new upholstery and hints of chrome here and there.

Safety

For safety, it is equipped with a 360 View Camera in the New Age Baleno elevates safety & convenience for customers with a view of the driving space. It enables them to make more informed decisions while parking or manoeuvring the vehicle in tight spots.

Connectivity

The next-generation Suzuki Connect will offer more than 40+ features, including vehicle safety-security, trips & driving behaviour, status-alerts, and remote operations through the all-new Suzuki Connect App (Smartphone & Smartwatch) Amazon Alexa devices.

Pricing

The ongoing Baleno’s prices range between Rs 7.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom), which is expected to be quite similar for the new model as well.

