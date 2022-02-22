Tata Altroz to get new Opel Blue colour, spotted ahead of official launch

One of the leading Indian automakers, Tata Motors has launched a new Opel Blue colour option for Altroz. Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback and is quite popular among Indian buyers due to its safety and build quality.

The variant seen in this walk around is the top of the line XZ+. In the video we clearly see the new Opel Blue colour on the Altroz. Tata Altroz XZ+ comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and iRA connected car tech. For safety, the car has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and rear parking sensors with camera.

Tata Altroz comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirate Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS of power and 113Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine developing 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2 turbo petrol engine from Nexon which produces 121 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque.

Transmission-wise, the Tata Altroz only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but if rumours are to be believed, Tata Motors is currently working on a 7-speed dual clutch transmission or DCT for the Altroz.

A fully electric version of the premium hatchback was also expected to be released soon by Tata Motors. Altroz EV was first showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and then again at the last edition of the 2020 Auto Expo. It has been in development for more than two years.

