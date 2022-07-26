Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ready to make a comeback in the Indian market. As revealed by the brand, it will be positioned as the flagship offering of the company in the Indian market. The company has also confirmed that the Grand Vitara will be manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar Motors’ plant in Bengaluru, with production-ready to commence by next month itself. While the Grand Vitara nameplate already enjoys a strong cult in the Indian market, the new SUV has started reaching the showroom floors prior to the launch. Maruti Suzuki is exercising the upcoming SUV’s display at its Nexa chain of outlets to create some buzz around its upcoming flagship SUV.

Also, interested buyers can pre-book the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara against a token amount of Rs 11,000. As of now, the company has received over 13,000 bookings for its Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV. The Grand Vitara is expected to receive a warm response with its claim of being the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. It comes with two powertrain options - 1.5L NA petrol with mild-hybrid technology and a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle motor with a strong-hybrid setup.

The Grand Vitara will go on sale in a total of 6 trim options, namely - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. The feature list will comprise equipment like ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera, head-up display, cruise control, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, steering-mounted paddle shifters and more.

Also read - Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India, priced at Rs 55.90 lakh

Besides, the Grand Vitara will be the first car in its segment to feature an all-wheel-drive layout, apart from the strong-hybrid powertrain. Expected to launch at a starting price of roughly Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Vitara may top out at around Rs 20 lakh. It will lock horns with the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more.