Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India, priced at Rs 55.90 lakh

Volvo Car India has launched its much-awaited pure electric Volvo XC40 Recharge at Rs 55,90,000 (ex-showroom). The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be the first locally assembled luxury electric vehicle in India and will only be sold online directly by the company. Customers would be able to place orders and make payments online directly on Volvo Car India website from July 27, 2022 11 am onwards. The prices for the XC includes 3 years comprehensive car warranty, 8 years battery warranty, 4 years subscription to digital services and 1 wall box charger (11 kW) through third party.

Pre-bookings of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will open July 27 (tomorrow) and customers would be able to pay the refundable deposit of Rs 50,000 on the Volvo Car India website to pre-book their orders. The company also announced the introduction of an exclusive program for XC40 Recharge customers called as ‘Tre Kronor Experience’. Tre-Kronor denotes the three crowns of Swedish luxury and will offer personalized experiences.

The XC40 Recharge P8 will get a Twin Motor, Permanent All-Wheel Drive setup with 408 hp and 660 Nm output. It has a Lithium-ion battery pack rated at 78 kWh, weighing 500 kg, pushing the car from 0 - 100 km/h in 4.9 sec and having a top speed of 180 km/h.

It gets a Front storage (Frunk) of 31 Litres, Rear storage (boot space) of 419 Litres, Ground Clearance (kerb weight + 1 person) of 175 mm. The car gets Google Built-in (Google Assistant, Google Play, Google Maps), Volvo Cars App, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System (600W, 13 speakers), Air Purifier System with PM 2.5 sensor and 360-degree camera as features.

The Volvo XC40 is also semi-autonomous and gets ADAS features like Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Collision Mitigation Support (front & rear), Parking Assistance Sensors (front, side & rear), 6 airbags among others.

“The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car’s long term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer. We are happy that the wait is over for our loyal consumers who have long wanted an EV with the hallmark quality and safety that Volvo is globally known for. Range upto four hundred plus kilometre of the XC40 Recharge, on a single charge is an added attraction. Also, the direct online sales by the company demonstrates our commitment towards building direct relationship with our customers and offer them a hassle-free buying experience.” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India

