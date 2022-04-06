हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki issue recalls for 19,731 Eeco MPV for incorrect rim labelling

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for one of their best selling models, Eeco produced between July 19, 2021, and October 5, 2021 to correct an issue with the numbering of rims on the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki issue recalls for 19,731 Eeco MPV for incorrect rim labelling
Maruti Suzuki EECO

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, one of India's largest carmakers, announced a voluntary recall of 19,731 EECO models to inspect and correct 'incorrect labelling of wheel rim size.' " Maruti Suzuki discovered that the wheel rim size on some EECO units built between July 19, 2021, and October 5, 2021, was erroneously marked during a routine inspection. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect," the company said.

Customers can also visit the `Imp Customer Info` section on the Company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents, it added.

Also read: Actor Ishaan Khatter buys Triumph bike worth Rs 11 lakh, Shahid Kapoor gifts him helmet

With inputs from ANI

