हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
triumph

Actor Ishaan Khatter buys Triumph bike worth Rs 11 lakh, Shahid Kapoor gifts him helmet

Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin is a neo-retro roadster and is powered by a liquid-cooled, 1200cc engine that produces 100 PS of power and 112 Nm of torque.

Actor Ishaan Khatter buys Triumph bike worth Rs 11 lakh, Shahid Kapoor gifts him helmet
Ishaan Khatta

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar recently bought a new Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin, which he has posted images of on social media. The actor is best known for films such as Suitable Boy and Dhadak. A helmet was given to Ishaan Khattar by Shahid Kapoor, who is Ishaan Khattar's brother. The price of the Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin stands at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin, a neo-retro roadster from the Bonneville line of Triumph motorbikes, has been acquired by Ishan Khattar in the "Red Hopper" colour. The new Bonneville Speed Twin was unveiled in 2021 by Triumph.

In addition to the 43 mm Marzocchi inverted front forks up front and the pre-load adjustable shock absorber, the front and rear brake discs have a combined diameter of 320 mm and 220 mm, respectively. There is Brembo M50 radial callipers on the front and Nissin callipers on the back.

Read also: Top 5 upcoming Tata electric cars to launch in India: Curvv, Altroz and more

In addition, the Triumph Speed Twin comes with under-seat USB charging sockets, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and an engine immobilizer. Additionally, the bike has LED rear lights and indicators, as well as LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) incorporated into the headlight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

The Triumph Speed Twin has three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport, which can all be toggled at the touch of a button while the bike is moving. The bike has a wheelbase of 1413 mm, weighs 216 kg, and has a fuel capacity of 14.5 litres.

The Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin is powered by a liquid-cooled, 1200cc engine that makes 100 PS of power and 112 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which gets slip and assists the clutch.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor also gifted himself a brand new Mercedes-Maybach S580 saloon on his 41st birthday, worth Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom).

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
triumphIshaan KhatterBollywoodShahid Kapoor
Next
Story

You can now buy '0001' fancy vehicle number plate in Haryana, govt opens bidding for public

Must Watch

PT6M44S

Top 50: ED action on Sanjay Raut