Actor Ishaan Khatter buys Triumph bike worth Rs 11 lakh, Shahid Kapoor gifts him helmet

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar recently bought a new Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin, which he has posted images of on social media. The actor is best known for films such as Suitable Boy and Dhadak. A helmet was given to Ishaan Khattar by Shahid Kapoor, who is Ishaan Khattar's brother. The price of the Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin stands at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin, a neo-retro roadster from the Bonneville line of Triumph motorbikes, has been acquired by Ishan Khattar in the "Red Hopper" colour. The new Bonneville Speed Twin was unveiled in 2021 by Triumph.

In addition to the 43 mm Marzocchi inverted front forks up front and the pre-load adjustable shock absorber, the front and rear brake discs have a combined diameter of 320 mm and 220 mm, respectively. There is Brembo M50 radial callipers on the front and Nissin callipers on the back.

In addition, the Triumph Speed Twin comes with under-seat USB charging sockets, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and an engine immobilizer. Additionally, the bike has LED rear lights and indicators, as well as LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) incorporated into the headlight.

The Triumph Speed Twin has three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport, which can all be toggled at the touch of a button while the bike is moving. The bike has a wheelbase of 1413 mm, weighs 216 kg, and has a fuel capacity of 14.5 litres.

The Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin is powered by a liquid-cooled, 1200cc engine that makes 100 PS of power and 112 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which gets slip and assists the clutch.

