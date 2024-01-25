Maruti Suzuki To Participate In BNCAP Crash Test With Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara

In a bid to enhance its safety image, Maruti Suzuki has voluntarily chosen to subject three of its popular models to the rigorous testing of the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). The selected cars include the Baleno, Brezza, and Grand Vitara. This move aligns with the industry's growing emphasis on car safety, fueled by increased awareness among consumers and stringent safety standards.

Maruti's decision to send the Baleno for testing comes as a surprise, as the model has not been traditionally associated with safety concerns. On the other hand, the Brezza and Grand Vitara, both based on the Global C-platform, were expected contenders for the safety evaluations. The company, however, remains tight-lipped about the expected timeline for the release of the crash test reports.

BNCAP and Its Significance

Bharat NCAP, instituted in October 2023, follows the footsteps of its global counterpart, GNCAP, with tailored adjustments to suit Indian driving conditions. This program evaluates vehicles on three crucial parameters: Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), and Safety Assist Technologies (SAT). Similar to GNCAP, BNCAP assigns a safety rating ranging from five stars to zero stars, providing consumers with a clear indication of a vehicle's protective capabilities.



Understanding the Star Ratings

The star ratings from BNCAP carry significant weight in assessing a vehicle's safety performance: