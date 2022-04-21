Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched in India, prices start at Rs 11.29 lakh

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker has launched the 2022 XL6 in India at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated XL6 follows the recently launched all-new Ertiga MPV to get an updated design, added cabin features and a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox and paddle shifters. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold through the NEXA range of dealerships. Here’s the variant wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki XL6-

Contrary to the 7-seater setup of Ertiga, the Nexa XL6 gets captain type seats in the middle row with a 6-seater cabin setup. It has a distinctive styling as compared to the Ertiga as well. However, the rest of the features and mechanicals are the same apart from the Ventilated Seats to distinguish it with the Ertiga.

The new NEXA XL6 will be powered by Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and will be mated to a 5-speed manual or the new 6-speed AT gearbox. There will be paddle shifters as well for the automatic variant.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience.

It appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers’.”

