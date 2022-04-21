हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 LIVE launch updates India: price, features, variants and more

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker recently launched the all-new Ertiga at Rs 8.35 lakh and is all set to launch the 2022 XL6 today.   

By Arjit Garg | Last Updated: Thursday, April 21, 2022 - 10:50
Comments |
Nexa XL6 teaser

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new 2022 XL6 in India today, on April 21 and will get updated design, added cabin features and a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox and paddle shifters, following the suite of the recently launched all-new Ertiga MPV. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a more premium version of the Ertiga which is sold through the ARENA dealerships, while the XL6 is sold through NEXA range of dealerships. Also, while the Ertiga gets a 7-seater cabin, the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row to add to the premiumness in the MPV. Apart from the new engine and gearbox, the XL6 will also get features like Ventilated Seats to distinguish it from the Ertiga. Here's a minute-minute update from the launch event of the Maruti Suzuki XL6. 

21 April 2022, 10:34 AM

Here's the teaser image of the soon-to-be-launched Nexa XL6 - 

21 April 2022, 09:43 AM

Maruti Suzuki sells the XL6 through the NEXA range of dealerships that is a more premium offspring of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealership. Here' the list of cars sold through NEXA  -

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

21 April 2022, 09:42 AM

Here's a teaser for the ventilated seats on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 featuring Nexa's brand ambassador Ranveer Singh-

21 April 2022, 09:14 AM

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get multiple features including paddle shifters with 6AT gearbox, ventilated seats, connected car technology among others. 

21 April 2022, 09:00 AM

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker will launch the updated XL6 sold through the NEXA dealerships in India today. 

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Videsh Superfast: Attack on Sikhs in Nankana Sahib