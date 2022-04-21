21 April 2022, 10:34 AM
Here's the teaser image of the soon-to-be-launched Nexa XL6 -
21 April 2022, 09:43 AM
Maruti Suzuki sells the XL6 through the NEXA range of dealerships that is a more premium offspring of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealership. Here' the list of cars sold through NEXA -
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
21 April 2022, 09:42 AM
Here's a teaser for the ventilated seats on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 featuring Nexa's brand ambassador Ranveer Singh-
Feel pampered in utmost comfort with the Ventilated Front Seats in the All-New XL6. Experience true indulgence with the All-New XL6.#BookingsOpen: https://t.co/0m4FCnkxF5#VentilatedSeats #AllNewXL6 #StayTuned #NEXAExperience #NEXA #CreateInspire pic.twitter.com/peqyTHtq36
— Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) April 19, 2022
21 April 2022, 09:14 AM
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get multiple features including paddle shifters with 6AT gearbox, ventilated seats, connected car technology among others.
21 April 2022, 09:00 AM
Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker will launch the updated XL6 sold through the NEXA dealerships in India today.