Maruti Suzuki will launch the new 2022 XL6 in India today, on April 21 and will get updated design, added cabin features and a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox and paddle shifters, following the suite of the recently launched all-new Ertiga MPV. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a more premium version of the Ertiga which is sold through the ARENA dealerships, while the XL6 is sold through NEXA range of dealerships. Also, while the Ertiga gets a 7-seater cabin, the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row to add to the premiumness in the MPV. Apart from the new engine and gearbox, the XL6 will also get features like Ventilated Seats to distinguish it from the Ertiga. Here's a minute-minute update from the launch event of the Maruti Suzuki XL6.