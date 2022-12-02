Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB SUVs India launch today- Watch it live here [VIDEO]

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its footprint in every segment with the expansion of its product portfolio across powertrain and body types. Moving ahead in this direction, the brand is set to launch Mercedes-Benz EQB in the Indian market, accompanied by Mercedes-Benz GLB. It is to be noted that the Mercedes-Benz GLB is to be launched as a smaller version of the GLS in India, and the EQB is its electric version. Moreover, the three-row SUVs will provide an affordable luxurious option to consumers when compared to the GLS. You can watch the Live launch event of the Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB here:

The placement of the Mercedes-Benz GLB will be lower not only in terms of size but also in pricing. The company promises that the model will be slightly more affordable compared to its big brother in India.

The exterior highlights of the Mercedes-Benz GLB include square-shaped LED headlights, a single-slat grill, split LED taillamps, and more. Similarly, the interiors of the car are loaded with features like a digital instrument cluster, an infotainment touchscreen with connectivity features, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and seven airbags for safety.

Similarly, The Mercedes-Benz EQB receives the classic EQ stylistic cues. A horizontal LED strip connects the LED headlamps. The car has a pair of 18-inch alloy wheels and split LED taillights to complete the back end. Powered front seats with memory, ambient lighting, a big touchscreen infotainment system, an electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and USB Type-C connections are all included on the inside.

As for the powertrain, Mercedes-Benz GLB will be powered by a 1.3-liter petrol engine producing 161 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It also gets the option of 2.0-litre engine, which has an increased power output of 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. These engines will be paired with seven-speed and eight-speed DCT.

Whereas the Mercedes-Benz EQB will have a 66.5kWh battery pack that will give the car 225 bhp of power and 390 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV claims to have a WLTP range of 423 km and can be charged from 10-80 percent in 32 minutes. An 11 kW charger can be used to fully charge the electric SUV, which will take 6 hours and 25 minutes.