MG Windsor's Latest Teaser: JSW MG Motor India has teased the ‘Infinity Glass Roof’ of its much-anticipated Crossover Utility Vehicle — MG Windsor — in a recent video, following the reveal of the CUV’s segment-first Aero-Lounge seats. The Infinity Glass Roof will not only add a touch of luxury but also enhances the sense of space, resulting in an airy feel inside the cabin. The CUV is set to debut in India on 11th September 2024.

The MG Windsor will be MG Motor India’s third electric offering in the country, following the Comet EV and ZS EV. The MG Windsor EV, already available in select global markets as the Wuling Cloud EV, is expected to launch in India at a price under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). If launched at this price point, it will compete with the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV, and Tata Curvv EV.

While the powertrain specifications of the new MG EV are still under wraps, it is likely to share a powertrain with the globally available Wuling Cloud EV, which comes with two battery pack options — 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh — delivering a claimed range of 360 km and 460 km, respectively. The MG Windsor EV might feature a permanent magnet synchronous motor on the front axle, producing a maximum power of 134 bhp.

The MG Windsor is expected to feature a large floating touchscreen, a rear centre armrest, rear AC vents, faux leather seats with a large honeycomb pattern stitching, a three-passenger rear seat with dedicated three-point seat belts for all, and more. Measuring around 4.3 metres in length, the MG Windsor EV is claimed to offer “the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV”.