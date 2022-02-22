Motorcycle, two phones, handsfree riding: Why Vadodara police issued challan to THIS man

An e-challan was sent to the man who was caught on CCTV by Vadodara Police. This incident was uniquely bizarre because the man was riding his bike while using two mobile phones.

Video footage shows the motorcyclist riding without a helmet, holding two phones in his hands, and riding his bike. The Vadodara Police have issued the rider an e-challan for violating traffic rules. The exact amount of the citation remains unknown, but there appear to be multiple violations here, so the cops are likely to issue multiple citations to the offender.

In India, even headphones are not allowed while operating a motor vehicle and using a phone while driving or riding is strictly prohibited under the Indian motor vehicle act.

Bangalore Police say it is illegal to use headphones while driving or riding under the helmet if you do so while driving or riding. Even putting earphones under the helmet is illegal. Likewise, if you place a smartphone under the helmet you will be issued a challan by the police.

However, people travelling in cars can listen to music through their car's music system. Nevertheless, both car drivers and two-wheeler riders are prohibited from using headphones even when listening to music.

