Mumbai Police promotes road safety in a fun manner using famous bike brand names

The Mumbai Police Department has its own amusing method of sharing information. The department is well-known for its posts that appeal to the new generations. The cops have amassed millions of followers on social media as a result of this strategy.

In their latest campaign, Mumbai Police is using the names of the motorcycle manufacturing brands with a quirky touch to make people aware of the safety rules. They have used names of popular brands in India such as Royal Enfield, Ducati and Honda with slight changes.

The new post features multiple photos using the name of brands. One of the photos on social media read, "Royals on the field, wear your crown." Continuing with a similar quirky pattern, the post was captioned, "Follow Traffic Rules, ‘Ya-Maha’ Fine Lagega."

The quirky wordplay with the names of motorcycle brands has managed to keep the netizens engaged. In the process, the post managed to get more than 21k likes on Instagram, with people appreciating the post and praising the humour of Mumbai Police.

In a similar fashion, a few days back, the official handle of Mumbai Police was spreading awareness with the help of popular TV characters from the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. The post managed to get more than 16k likes.

