India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift revealed at Thailand motor show, check pics

After the recent launch of cars like Kia Carens, bringing the facelift version of Hyundai Creta to the Indian market is imminent. Speculations are that the new facelift version of Creta can be in the market by the end of FY 2022-23.

Before any official announcement on the launch of the facelift Hyundai Creta the car has been presented in the ongoing Thailand Motor Show 2022 (Bangkok International Motor Show). The car is expected to go on sale first in the South Asian market.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta made its debut at the Gaikindo International Auto Show in 2021. The SUV is already on the market in Indonesia. The revised models are expected to be released in our market as a 2023 model in the second half of 2022.

The facelift version will get new exteriors with updated looks and new features. It is to be noted that the front-end of the SUV has design similarities with the Tucson. It gets a new 'Parametric Jewel' grill complemented by integrated LED DRLs, with the main headlamp slightly on the lower end of the bumper.

The new design affects the bumper as well with bigger air inlets. The side profile of the car remains the same as the earlier model without any significant changes. However, the rear end gets a newly designed tailgate with new LED taillights.

The facelift version of Creta gets a similar cabin as the ongoing model. Although, it is expected to have a dual-toned interior with an all-black theme.

It is expected that the new models will get 6-airbags, ESC and ISOFIX as standard. For enhanced safety, it might also get features like ADAS, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking.

Speculations are that the powertrain is likely to be the same as the ongoing model. With petrol and diesel options with similar transmission options.

