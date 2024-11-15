New BMW M340i Launched At Rs 74.90 Lakh: Check What Sets It Apart

New BMW M340i Launch: BMW has launched the new updated version of its popular performance sedan, the M340i, priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned at the top of the 3-Series lineup but just below the M3, the M340i blends performance with luxury. BMW has reported selling over 1,000 units of this model in India so far.

Bookings for the updated M340i are open at all BMW dealerships and on the company’s website. Competing with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line (priced at Rs 69 lakh) and Audi S5 (priced at Rs 77.32 lakh), the new M340i is almost identical to the outgoing model, with the main difference being the addition of two new color options: Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red.

The existing colors, Dravit Grey and Black Sapphire, will still be available. The sedan also features 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels. Inside, the M340i’s sport seats now come with Varnasca leather in Black, highlighted by M-themed stitching.

The steering wheel has been updated with a red center marker at the 12 o’clock position. The air conditioning vents have also been redesigned for a fresh look. The updated model includes the BMW Curved Display running on the new 8.5 OS, replacing the previous 8.0 OS.

The M340i comes packed with features like a 14.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a glass sunroof, head-up display, wireless smartphone integration, BMW digital key, engine auto start/stop, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety features include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electric parking brake with auto hold, dynamic traction control, cornering brake control, and a parking assistant with a rearview camera, among others.

Mechanically, the M340i remains largely the same, with the main upgrade being the inclusion of the M Adaptive suspension as standard. Under the hood, the M340i is powered by the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

This setup delivers 369 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Paddle shifters are included for a more engaging drive, and drivers can choose between Sport and Sport+ modes.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, making it the fastest internal combustion engine car produced in India.