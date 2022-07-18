New Maruti Suzuki Alto spied for the first time during its TVC shoot

Maruti Suzuki has silently discontinued select variants of its most-affordable offering - Alto. Soon, the company might completely pull the plug on the production of the outgoing model. The country’s largest carmaker is developing an all-new model of the Alto, and confirming this news are the new spy shots of the new-gen model while it was being shot for the TVC. Well, this is the first time that the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto has been spotted sans camo. In the images that have surfaced across the internet, two examples of the new-gen Alto can be seen. Well, this also confirms that Maruti Suzuki has started with the mass-production of the upcoming model.

Talking of changes, the most noticeable of all is the design. With the images, it can be concluded that the new-gen avatar of the Alto will sport similar design cues as the Celerio. It gets a similar-looking rear-end with chunky tail lamps, and the side profile remains upright with smooth lines. Also, it misses out on a set of alloy wheels. Examples in the images get a set of steelies with wheel caps. Like the Celerio, old-school pull-type door handles are visible on the cars in the images.

Also read - Nitin Gadkari shares update on new Hungund-Hospet road in Karnataka, check pics

Expect the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to come with a revised dashboard layout, which may see the inclusion of Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit. Other features may include central locking, front power windows, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt alarm and more.

In terms of powertrain, the Alto will retain its 796 cc naturally-aspirated petrol engine that whips out a peak power output of 47 bhp and 69 Nm of max torque. Furthermore, the 1.0L K10C motor could also be a part of the package. Gearbox choices will include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Expect the prices to start from around Rs 3.70 lakh and go up to Rs 5.30 lakh, ex-showroom.