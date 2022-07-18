To make Indian roads at par with those in America, the Indian Government has been working relentlessly throughout. To enhance the road infrastructure, many projects have been initiated by Union Roads, transport, and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari which would lead to new avenues of growth and wealth creation in the country.

Having said that, Nitin Gadkari recently shared an update on the four/six laning of the Hungund-Hospet expressway in Karnataka that provides connectivity to Kerala and Maharashtra. Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets has explained the project in detail.

The project for four/six laning of Hungund-Hospet in Karnataka has been operational and providing connectivity to Kerala and Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/OB7QHZ5YcU — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 17, 2022

“The Infrastructure Marvel That is New India! The project for four/six laning of Hungund-Hospet in Karnataka has been operational and providing connectivity to Kerala and Maharashtra,” his tweet read.

Spanning a length of 97 km, this stretch has been built with a capital investment of Rs. 946 crores. It consists of a 687-long tunnel that has been constructed near Hospet and major bridges on the Tungabhadra River.

In another tweet, he appreciated the expressway saying that the stretch is a heaven for all the nature and wildlife lovers as the highway provides connectivity to Daroji Bear Sanctuary.

Further, this stretch is equally important from the perspective of religious tourism as the stretch provides seamless connectivity to the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Anjani Parvat, and Kishkindha in Hampi.

The Hungund-Hospet Expressway aims at providing world-class infrastructure and connectivity to commuters and this alignment connects Hungund, Ilkal, Kustagi, Hitnal, Hulgi, and Hospet towns in Karnataka. The expressway runs on the 99km stretch of the National Highway-13 that runs through Karnataka. The expressway was partially operational in 2012, however, some parts of it are still being developed.

