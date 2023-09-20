Noida-Greater Noida Expressway To See Traffic Restriction For Next 5 Days - Details

With the MotoGP race organised at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida From September 22 to September 24, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is expected to see more traffic than usual. Moreover, International Trade Show 2023 is also organised at the Indian Expo Mart, situated in Greater Noida. Thus, Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, which states that entry of heavy, medium, and light commercial vehicles is not allowed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The restriction comes into force from September 21, 2023 and will be in effect till 11:59 PM September 25, 2023.

यातायात निर्देशिका

यूपी इंटरनेशनल ट्रेड शो और MotoGP रेस के दृष्टिगत जारी की गई यातायात निर्देशिका।



नोट:- असुविधा से बचने के लिए नेविगेशन हेतु Mappls MapmyIndia App का प्रयोग करें।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं०–9971009001 pic.twitter.com/u0Uw1ZtIAv — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) September 20, 2023

The traffic advisory is issued to maintain a smooth traffic flow on the road while the MotoGP and International Trade Show take place. The Noida Traffic Police has also stated that users can check the best route for their journey via the Mappls MapmyIndia App.

Well, some of the riders and team officials bound for the inaugural MotoGP round in India, including six-time champion Marc Marquez, are still awaiting their visas ahead of the race this weekend. Sources in Repsol Honda Team confirmed to PTI that the arrival of its riders Marquez and Joan Mir in India has been delayed due to visa issues. Both the Spanish drivers were scheduled to attend a promotional event near Delhi on Wednesday but now that visit stands cancelled.

"The riders are yet to reach India due to visa issues. So there was no option but to cancel tomorrow's event," a source told PTI.

Dorna Sports are the organisers and rights holders of the event. Fairstreet Sports are the local promoters of the event. Sources in Fairstreet told PTI that around 1800 visas needed to be applied for personnel in the paddock but a technical glitch in the application system caused the delay. However, sources said, as of Tuesday, most of the visas have been issued barring a few lacking proper documentation.