Mahindra Scorpio-N, Thar Get Expensive By Up To Rs 81,000: Check New Prices

Mahindra & Mahindra is witnessing an exciting response from Indian buyers for its SUV line-up - Thar, Scorpio-N, and Scorpio Classic. The brand launched its newest D-segment SUV - Scorpio-N at an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the SUV has a slew of price hikes during the course. Now, the company has again increased the prices of the Scorpio-N by up to Rs 81,000. With the hike in place, the Scorpio-N now boasts a starting price of Rs 13.76 lakh, which goes up to Rs 24.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Mahindra Scorpio-N Review:

The entry-spec Z2 variant’s price is now increased by Rs 52,199 for the petrol guise. Next on the list is the top-spec Z8L variant, which sees a hike of Rs 1,995. The mid-spec Z4 4WD variants get the largest increase of Rs 81,000.

Talking of the Thar, the SUV receives a price hike of up to Rs 44,000. The revised starting price of the Thar is Rs 10.98 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices top out at Rs 16.93 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2wd AX(O) MT variant receives the highest hike of all trims - Rs 44,000. Other variants get a price hike of Rs 16,000, except for the 2WD LX AT (petrol), prices of which are now increased by Rs 28,000.

Lastly, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic now has a starting price of Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom) with an effective price increase of Rs 26,000. The S11 variant of the Scorpio Classic gets a hike of Rs 24,000, with its price now coming up to Rs 17.05 lakh, ex-showroom. Unlike the Thar and Scorpio-N, which are offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the Scorpio Classic is only available with an oil burner.