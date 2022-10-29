Police arrests miscreants bursting sky shot firecrackers from car's roof in Karnataka: Watch video

In a district of Karnataka on Saturday, police detained a young man on suspicion of risking public safety by lighting sky-shot fireworks while driving. The police also took his vehicle. According to the police, Vishal Kohli was taken into custody in Manipal. The teenager had set off sky-shot crackers by placing them on top of his vehicle. The sky-shot crackers started going off one after another as the kids walked around in public spaces. When the automobile drew dangerously close to a gas station, Kohli and the other passengers barely managed to flee. Social media users shared videos and images of Vishal's deed, which sparked a flood of comments from others who were alarmed by it.

The incident had taken place on Thursday and Vishal went missing as the police launched a manhunt for him. Manipal police found him and arrested him this morning. Further investigation is on.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Brezza becomes a HIT in India: 2 lakh bookings received

This is not one of a kind incident that occurred in Karnataka. A similar accident occurred in Gurugram, Haryana. A viral video post that was widely shared across social media platforms showed a moving car near Cyberhub Gurugram bursting firecrackers from a box kept on top of its boot. The Gurugram police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A youth here drove his car recklessly bursting crackers on the top of the vehicle. The incident took place on the road towards #Manipal DC office #Udupi. The video the same incident is going viral on social media.#Karnataka #Deepavali #Crackers #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/4gj4MVYIm7 October 27, 2022

Another person who was following the car took the video. According to media reports, the video was retrieved from a CCTV camera and traced with the assistance of traffic police. The driver has been identified and apprehended by Gurugram police. On the other hand, the owner claims to have recently sold the car to someone.

Though the car's licence plate is unknown, a black sedan can be seen driving towards the DLF Phase 3 area while several firecrackers are fired from a box kept on the boot of the moving vehicle.