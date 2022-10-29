New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Brezza becomes a HIT in India: 2 lakh bookings received

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently launched two new SUVs in the Indian market namely: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Since the launch of these SUVs, the company has been reporting good sales numbers with their contribution. Moreover, the new Brezza managed to outsell its main competitor, Tata Nexon in the Indian market. It is to be noted that based on the recent updates both the SUVs managed to bring in bookings of over 2 lakh units for the Indian automaker.

Owing to the bookings of these SUVs the company also recorded its highest sales ever in Q2. Maruti Suzuki India managed to sell over 5 lakh units in the second quarter. As a result, volume increased by 38 percent year over year. It is to be noted that besides these SUVs the company has launched multiple other models in India resulting in increased sales numbers. Some of the recently launched models include the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, facelift Ertiga along with CNG versions of other models.

The sales figures of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are probably a result of its modern design and features. In addition, the car comes with a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine which is available with the option of a hybrid system working with an electric motor. This powertrain gives the car an edge over its competitors like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and others. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a 1.5-liter four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine that powers with a maximum power output of 103 PS and a peak torque of 137 Nm. The new Brezza has a number of exterior and interior changes compared to its previous iteration. It is paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom).