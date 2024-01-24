Revolt Motors launches RV400 BRZ E-Bike: Check Specifications, Features, Price

Revolt Motors, a trailblazer in the electric motorcycle domain, has just unveiled its latest offering – the RV400 BRZ. With the official launch, the electric bike is set to make waves in the market. Here's a closer look at what the RV400 BRZ brings to the table.

RV400 BRZ Specifications

RV400 BRZ is equipped with three distinct riding modes – Sport, Normal, and Eco. This electric bike caters to a diverse range of rider preferences. This versatility ensures an adaptable riding experience for various terrains and commuting needs.

Charging efficiency of the RV400 BRZ is a breeze. It takes a total of 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge this e-bike fully.. Achieving 0-75% charge in just 3 hours underscores the bike's efficiency. The 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery offers a claimed range of 150km in Eco mode, 100km in Normal mode, and 80km in Sport mode, making it suitable for both urban commuting and longer rides.

RV400 BRZ Features And Design



RV400 BRZ boasts a digital dash, all-LED lighting, USD fork, and monoshock. This e-bike combines advanced features with a sleek design. It has an identical appearance with the RV400. This e-bike comes with 5 new color options including Lunar Green, Pacific Blue, and Dark Silver adding a touch of freshness.

RV400 BRZ Price

Revolt Motors has officially launched the RV400 BRZ, expanding its electric motorcycle lineup. The introductory price of Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) positions it as an attractive option for eco-conscious riders. If you were waiting to buy this e-bike, bookings are now open through the official website or Revolt showrooms. Launch of this efficient e-bike has sparked anticipation among bike enthusiasts.